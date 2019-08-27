Gerald Bunkowske

You are the owner of this article.
Services for Gerald H. “Gerry” Bunkowske, 91, Hutchinson, Minn., will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, Minn. The Rev. Greg Tobison will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Acoma Township, Minn.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church and will continue an hour prior to the service on Friday at the church

Arrangements are under the direction of Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson.

He died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson after a short battle with cancer.

1927-2019

Gerald Herman “Gerry” Bunkowske was born on Dec. 29, 1927, in Vergas, Minn., the son of Ferdinand and Frieda (Sonnenberg) Bunkowske. He was baptized as God’s child on Jan. 22, 1928, and later confirmed in his faith. Gerry received his education in Frazee, Minn. He attended college at Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn., and went on to teach in Lutheran schools in Acoma Township, Hutchinson, Minn., Hortonville, Wis., Eagle River, Wis., Lake City, Minn., and Norfolk. After teaching, he held various other jobs until retiring in November 2000. Gerry and Eunice returned to Hutchinson, where they had met at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township.

On July 16, 1950, Gerald was united in marriage to Eunice Sitz at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township in McLeod County, Minn. This marriage was blessed with four children: Glen, Ruth Anne, Paula and Jonathan. They shared 61 years of marriage until the passing of Eunice on Aug. 26, 2011.

Gerry was always an active church member, especially serving as organist for 75 years, sharing his gift of music in praising the Lord. Gerry was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.

He loved gardening, yardwork, fishing for sunnies, playing cards and Fastrack, puzzling, ordering chicken at restaurants and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gerry is survived by his children, Glen Bunkowske and his spouse, Bonnie, of Lake City, Minn., Ruth Anne Huebner and her spouse, Robert, of Watertown, Wis., Paula Collura and her spouse, Michael, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Jonathan Bunkowske and his spouse, Caryl, of Watertown, S.D.; 19 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, two of whom will be born this fall; sisters-in-law Helen Bunkowske of Helena, Mont., and Caroline Gorentz of Vergas, Minn.; a brother-in-law, Robert Sitz and his spouse, Mary, of Hutchinson, Minn.; a dear friend, Dolores Schindler of Hutchinson, Minn.; and many other relatives and friends.

Gerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ferdinand and Frieda Bunkowske; his spouse, Eunice (Sitz) Bunkowske; his brothers, Alvin, Vernon (Dorothy) and Milton; and his siblings-in-law, Orville and Lois Vorbeck, Harold Clarke, Charles and Adeline Kowski.

Gerald Bunkowske confessed joyfully that Jesus was his Savior. He had no doubt about being saved by Jesus or living eternally in heaven. God promises, “The wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Jesus Christ our Lord.” Blessed be his memory as he entered his heavenly home with Jesus Christ, his Savior.

Condolences can be left at www.hantge.com.

