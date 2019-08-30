Gary Koeppe

HADAR — Services for Gary O. Koeppe, 88, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. The Rev. Austin Ziche will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery at Pierce. Military rites will be provided by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and the Nebraska American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
He died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.