WAUSA — Services for Garry Hoyt, 77, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Golgotha Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wausa.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.
He died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond after a brief illness.
Memorials may be designated to Orphan Grain Train, Wausa Senior Center or Golgotha Lutheran Church.
1941-2019
Garry Lee Hoyt, son of Garold and Ruby (Juracek) Hoyt, was born Sept. 9, 1941, at Stuart. He attended rural schools in Boyd County and graduated from Naper High School in 1959.
On July 1, 1962, Garry was united in marriage to Diane Jamison at Kirkwood Church in Newport. They were blessed with three sons: Jeffery, James and Joel.
Garry resided and worked on the family ranch in Boyd County until 1971. He and Diane lived in Monona County, Iowa, from 1971 until 1973, when they moved to Wausa. He spent his life as a rancher, farmer and antique dealer.
Garry was a member of Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Jamison. Garry was a member of Wausa Senior Citizens and was involved in the Osmond Community Club. He loved his family above all, but close behind was his love of his friends and his kitties, of which he had many.
Garry is survived by his spouse, Diane of Wausa; his sons, Jeffery (Denise) Hoyt of Granbury, Texas, James (Cyndi) Hoyt of Lexington and Joel (Deb) Hoyt of Marquette; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Judith Cline of Naper.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Roger.