Frederick Long

LINCOLN — A celebration of life for Frederick J. Long, 69, of Madison and rural Raymond, will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Roper & Son’s Funeral Home in Lincoln.
1950-2019
Frederick James Long passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, after an eight-year battle with cancer.
Born in Norfolk on Jan. 2, 1950, Fred was Stanton County’s New Year’s baby and the youngest of Alan and Marcella Long’s three children. He spent his childhood years doing chores ‘over on the hill’ at the family farm and graduated from Madison High School in 1968.
He was the lead vocalist and drummer in The Sound of Fate and was inducted into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame in 2004. His musical talents served as a source of joy and entertainment for his loved ones throughout his life.
From July 1, 1970, to April 12, 1972, he served bravely in the Vietnam War and was honored as the top cadet in basic training.
Fred married Christie Graber on Sept. 3, 1977, and had two children, Christian and Chelsea.
On Feb. 28, 1989, he married Lisa Bender and had three children: Jacob, Jason and Katie.
He spent most of his life running the family farm until he retired in 2013. His love for animals was eclipsed only by his love for his family and nothing made him happier than making his loved ones laugh.
His interests included history, indigenous American cultures and cheering against the Husker football team.
