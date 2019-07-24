You are the owner of this article.
Franklin Reiser

BUTTE — Services for Franklin K. “Ken” Reiser, 76, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Butte. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church, where there will be a prayer service at 7:30 p.m.

Clausen Funeral Home of Burke, S.D., is in charge of the arrangements.

Franklin Kenneth “Ken” Reiser, son of Leo E. Reiser and Agnes L. (Liewer) Reiser was born Jan. 27, 1943, at his parents’ home 3½ miles southeast of Butte. He was the sixth child out of eight children blessed to this union. Ken was baptized and confirmed at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte.

Ken attended school at District 8, the Ss. Peter and Paul Parochial School through eighth grade at Butte and graduated with valedictorian honors from Butte Public School in 1961.

On Aug. 19, 1967, he was united in marriage to Leota C. “Lee” Koenig at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Fairfax, S.D. To this union, seven sons were born. Ken and Lee also lost two children during pregnancy who we pray are our angels in Heaven.

Ken and Lee Reiser lived their entire married life of almost 52 years on a farm and ranch located 1-1/2 miles south of Butte. They worked together as a team farming and ranching along with their seven sons as they matured. Lee was the “flunky,” and Ken taught the boys and her how to operate the machinery, work with livestock and perform construction. He instilled in his family a positive work ethic.

Ken was a hard worker consistent with showing respect and fairness. He was a man of choice words, always thinking before speaking. People respected him as he was a pillar of his local town, community, county, school and church. His family believed in him and trusted him.

Ken was an innovator. He had the knack of taking something old, remodeling it and making it like new again. Knowing what he taught us and following morals by which he lived daily are the most cherished gifts of all.

Ken was involved in serving in various capacities on numerous boards, school, county, museum and cemetery directory boards. He was a strong pro-supporter of the LLRW Project that was to come to Boyd County.

Ken was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church as well as a KC Member.

Ken enjoyed his family, his home, Western movies, rodeos, watching local car races and travelling with his spouse to foreign lands: Beirut, Lebanon; London, England; and Cairo, Egypt. Together they took three cruises to the Caribbean.

Visiting time with friends and neighbors, telling jokes, and having a good laugh was an enjoyment he looked forward to.

Surviving Ken is his loving spouse, best friend and confidant, Leota; Their children, Kelly Reiser of Fairfax, Kevin Reiser of Wahoo, Jeffrey (Joann) Reiser of Butte, Michael (Mary) Reiser of O’Neill, Donavan (Jaci) Reiser of Butte, Nicholas (Maya) Reiser of Omaha and Brian Reiser of Butte. He also has a brother, Harold (Sharon) Reiser, and his sisters, Delores Johnson, Kathleen Raasch, all of Butte, Leola (Merle) Riesselman of Naper; Mary Reiser; sister-in-law, Sioux Falls, S.D.; 18 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Agnes Reiser; his parents-in-law, Joseph P. and Ida A. Koenig; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert (Nina) Reiser, Sheila Sheffer, Don (Helen) Reiser, Ray Johnson, Duane Reiser and Clifford Raasch; and a host of other relatives. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.

