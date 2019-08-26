Forrest Martinson

NORFOLK — Services for Forrest M. Martinson, 59, Newman Grove, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Janice M. Luttman, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate with burial in the Osmond City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Visitation for Charles A. McCall, 86, Norfolk, will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Ruby Hammer, 87, Creighton, formerly of Wayne, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate with burial at a later date.
CREIGHTON — Services for Joan Kershner, 96, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Allen R. Long, 77, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
MAGNET — A celebration of life for Kenneth Albrecht, 91, Magnet, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Magnet Community Center.
SPENCER — Services for Stephen J. Benson, 68, O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Community Hall in Spencer.
BOW VALLEY — Services for Nancy C. Pick, 75, Hartington, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
