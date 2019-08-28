Forrest Martinson

NORFOLK — Services for Forrest M. Martinson, 59, Newman Grove, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
He died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1960-2019
Forrest M. Martinson, son of Clarence M. and Eileen (Flege) Martinson, was born in Norfolk on June 2, 1960. He attended grade school at District 6 in rural Pierce then graduated from Pierce High School in 1978. He then attended Kearney State College for two years.
After college, Forrest worked with Jim Robinson and John Gollobit doing plant fabrication work. He had his own company called Contract Welding.
Forrest had been working for Tyson Foods for 35 years, working on their special projects. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and was on the Class B state runner-up high school football team.
During high school, Forrest also enjoyed history, reading, speech, drama and one-act plays, for which he won many awards during high school.
Survivors include his significant other, Kerri Bullock of Newman Grove; his siblings, Desiree Martinson of Norfolk, Sabrena Martinson of LaVista, Carl Martinson of Pierce, Russell (Kelly) Martinson of Omaha, Heidi (Joe) Lupo of Papillion; and his stepchildren, Amy (Jose) Montoya of Newman Grove, Jennifer (Patrick) Bermudez of Denison, Iowa, and Daniel Bullock of Newman Grove.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Eileen, and a sister-in-law, Kim Martinson.
Casketbearers will be Riley Montoya, Chris Martinson, Eric Martinson, Duane Scholl, Tim Lienemann and Russell Martinson.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.