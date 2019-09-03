You are the owner of this article.
Ferne Moeller

Ferne Moeller

WEST POINT — Services for Ferne W. Moeller, 100, West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Grace Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Priscilla Hukki will officiate with burial in the Wisner Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point and will continue on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

She died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.

Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church, St. Joseph’s Retirement Community or St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa.

1918-2019

Ferne Wiltrude (Luther) Moeller was born on Dec. 2, 1918, at Wisner, to George and Hattie (Beutow) Luther. She was baptized on Aug. 10, 1919, and later confirmed on Aug. 13, 1933, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner by the Rev. Karl Konig. Ferne attended Cuming County Rural School District 49 and Beemer Elementary School before graduating from Wisner High School in 1936.

On Feb. 16, 1938, she was united in marriage to Leo Moeller at the Christ Lutheran Church by the Rev. Konig. They were blessed with three sons: Gary, Lynn and Robert. The couple lived on a farm north of Wisner for 40 years. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, serving on church council and was active in various organizations.

In July 1978, they moved to West Point.

Ferne was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in West Point, participating in Joy Circle, Altar Guild, Quilting Group and other committees. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, gardening and card playing. She belonged to various organizations and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Ferne especially enjoyed going to the Lord’s house to receive strength, peace and comfort for each new day.

Survivors include a son, Lynn and Sandra Moeller of Tulsa, Okla., and family Krista and Mike Finnegan (children Heather and Ryan), Jeffrey and Tammy Moeller (children Benjamin, Megan and Kate); a son, Robert and Mary Beth Moeller of North Kingstown, R.I., and children, Abigail Moeller and William Moeller; a daughter-in-law, Nylotis Moeller of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and family, Jean and Mike Stack (children Lauren, Andrew and William), Jill Lande (children Jenae and Julian), Jodi and Bryan Nordstrom (children Bentley, Boden and Nyla); and a sister-in-law, Erdine Moeller of Wisner. Several nieces and nephews also survive Ferne.

Ferne was preceded in death by her parents, George and Hattie Luther; her spouse, Leo in 1994; a son, Gary; three sisters, Esther Albers, Mamie Albers and Ella Von Seggern; and two brothers, Ed and Otto Luther.

A luncheon in the church fellowship hall will immediately follow the service.

