Ervin Tegeler

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Ervin E. Tegeler, 92, Battle Creek, are pending at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. He died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Lloyd Pospisil, 59, Creighton, were at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
WISNER — Services for Ellen Von Seggern, 61, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Frank Kerkemeyer will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Paul’s German Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wisner.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Elden C. Ohlmann, 81, Norfolk, will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, Aug. 23, at Home for Funerals on Norfolk Avenue. Military rites, presented by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644, will be conducted at noon.
WEST POINT — Memorial services for Irene Jeffrey, 91, West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Deb Hammer will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
FOSTER — Services for Dellis M. Pittack, 78, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
TILDEN — Services for Betty J. Schiltmeyer, 89, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.
Allen H. James, 55, passed away July 31, 2019, at home with his spouse by his side after courageously battling the debilitating disease ALS.
WISNER — Services for Alice (Mrs. Richard) Breitkreutz, 95, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Frank Kerkemeyer will officiate with burial in the Wisner Cemetery.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.