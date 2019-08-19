Ervin Tegeler

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Ervin E. Tegeler, 92, Battle Creek, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Battle Creek. Military rites will be by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Post 75.
He died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
1926-2019
Ervin was born Sept. 6, 1926, to Edwin and Mary (Eyl) Tegeler at Meadow Grove. He was baptized Sept. 26, 1926, and confirmed May 5, 1940, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Ervin grew up in Battle Creek and attended Battle Creek schools.
Ervin married Verona Geyer on Aug. 23, 1949, at St. John Lutheran Church. He farmed until 1956, when they moved to Norfolk. While in Norfolk, he worked for the state hospital and Gerhold Concrete. They moved back to Battle Creek in 1961 and bought the infamous Teg’s Keg with his brother, Gene.
After many years, they sold the bar and Erv and Verona moved to Denver, Colo., where he was caretaker for the Charles Gates Estate for 10 years. In 1987, they moved back to Battle Creek, and Erv opened Teg’s Upholstery, retiring in 1998.
Erv is survived by his spouse, Verona of Norfolk; their daughter, Kathy (Gene) Humphrey of Battle Creek; a son, Terry Tegeler (Larry Boss) of Casa Grande, Ariz.; grandchildren Amy (Preston) Boeh, Travis (Mandy) Humphrey and Chad (Valissa) Tegeler, all of Battle Creek; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard (Carol) Tegeler; and two sisters, Alice Bottorff and JoAnn (Ken) Boyer, all of Norfolk.
Erv preceded in death by his parents; two great-grandchildren in infancy, Quin and Sydney Boeh; five brothers; and a sister.
