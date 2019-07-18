Elsie Good

Elsie M. Good (nee Dangberg), 96, Sun City West, Ariz., went to be with her Lord on July 5, 2019.
She was born Aug. 21, 1922, in Winside, to Frank and Fredricka Dangberg. She was the fourth of their six daughters. She attended country school and Winside High School. She moved to Denver and worked in the office of Conoco Oil Co., ending her career at Information Handling Services as a supervisor in the accounts payable department. She also had a lawn and garden shop with her former spouse, Hal Good.
After retirement, she moved to Arizona to be near her sister.
She enjoyed pursuing sports, such as snow skiing and golf, playing bridge, working crossword puzzles and, in her later years, cheering on the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Her survivors include her son, Hal Ray Good and spouse Lynda of Canon City, Colo.; her daughter, Constance Good of Austin, Texas; her sister, Marian Hubble; and her niece, Yvonne Stone, both of Sun City West, Ariz. She also is survived by many other nieces and nephews.