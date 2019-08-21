You are the owner of this article.
Elsbeth Jahde

Elsbeth Jahde

PENDER — Services for Elsbeth “Elsie” Jahde, 85, Pender, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender. The Rev. Karen McNeil-Utecht will officiate. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery in Pender.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender.

She died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the Pender Community Hospital in Pender.

Memorial are suggested to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and Project Linus.

1934-2019

Elsie was born on Aug. 6, 1934, at home by Wakefield, the daughter of Herman and Elisabeth (Holscher) Huntemann.

On Sept. 5, 1954, Elsie was united in marriage to Harlan Jahde. Together they operated Jahde Produce in Osmond.

After moving to Pender, Elsie cleaned houses, catered, worked at the sale barn, and for 30 years, worked as a volunteer beautician at the Pender Care Center.

Elsie was a member of the Red Hatters, and over the years, various bowling teams. She enjoyed having coffee with her friends, traveling and making hundreds of blankets for Project Linus.

Elsie is survived by her children, Vernon Jahde of Osmond, Janet (Randy) Christo of Ashland and Mark Jahde of Pender. She also is survived by her granddaughter, Elizabeth (Nicholas) Neujahr and their children Wayne and Garrison Neujahr of Lincoln, and a grandson, Aaron Smith of Clarksville, Ind.; her sisters, Ursula Clark of West Point, Olga Feyerhern of West Point, Dorothy (Everett) Minds of Pilger, Lily (Norman) Peterson of West Point and Clara Frahm of Oakland; and a sister-in-law, Lynnette Huntemann of Alvin, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; her brother, Henry Huntemann, and a grandson, Joshua Smith.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

