Elsbeth Jahde

PENDER — Services for Elsbeth “Elsie” Jahde, 85, Pender, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender. The Rev. Karen McNeil-Utecht will officiate. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery in Pender.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender.
She died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the Pender Community Hospital in Pender.
Memorial are suggested to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and Project Linus.
1934-2019
Elsie was born on Aug. 6, 1934, at home by Wakefield, the daughter of Herman and Elisabeth (Holscher) Huntemann.
On Sept. 5, 1954, Elsie was united in marriage to Harlan Jahde. Together they operated Jahde Produce in Osmond.
After moving to Pender, Elsie cleaned houses, catered, worked at the sale barn, and for 30 years, worked as a volunteer beautician at the Pender Care Center.
Elsie was a member of the Red Hatters, and over the years, various bowling teams. She enjoyed having coffee with her friends, traveling and making hundreds of blankets for Project Linus.
Elsie is survived by her children, Vernon Jahde of Osmond, Janet (Randy) Christo of Ashland and Mark Jahde of Pender. She also is survived by her granddaughter, Elizabeth (Nicholas) Neujahr and their children Wayne and Garrison Neujahr of Lincoln, and a grandson, Aaron Smith of Clarksville, Ind.; her sisters, Ursula Clark of West Point, Olga Feyerhern of West Point, Dorothy (Everett) Minds of Pilger, Lily (Norman) Peterson of West Point and Clara Frahm of Oakland; and a sister-in-law, Lynnette Huntemann of Alvin, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; her brother, Henry Huntemann, and a grandson, Joshua Smith.