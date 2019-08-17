WISNER — Services for Ellen Von Seggern, 61, Wisner, will be on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church here with the Rev. Pastor Frank Kerkemeyer officiating. Burial will be in the St. Paul’s German Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, rural Wisner. Visitation will be on Monday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
She died on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at her home.
1958-2019
Ellen Marie (Raabe) Von Seggern was born on Aug. 8, 1958, in West Point to Vern and Elaine (Stark) Raabe. She attended Zion-St. John Lutheran School, rural Wisner and graduated from Wisner-Pilger High School in 1976. Ellen received her B.A. in Elementary Education from Wayne State College in December of 1979 and was married to Lynn Gralheer. She began her career in education at a Cuming Co. Rural School District 40 and later taught at a Wayne County Rural School District 25. For 29 years, she taught for the Wisner-Pilger School District, including her treasured time at the Pilger Middle School.
She received the Wisner-Pilger Alumni Achievement Award in 2016 for her work in “touching many lives and had a great influence on her students.” Some of her proudest moments were reading about former students’ successes and achievements. Ellen was a proud member of the W-P Booster Club, supported many local activities in her Gator Green, and also helped promote Wisner Rec Sports.
On July 18, 1992, she was united in marriage to Brian Von Seggern at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. Ellen lived her entire life near Wisner, as a strong supporter of various community activities and events.
Ellen was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School, Confirmation classes, Vacation Bible School, and had served on church council. She enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, keeping up the family genealogy and singing with the Friday Singers at area nursing homes. She loved following all the sports and activities her children were involved in over the years and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She died surrounded by family and friends after a brave battle with cancer.
Survivors include husband Brian Von Seggern of Wisner; her four children Travis Gralheer of Omaha, Brian and Kate Gralheer of Lincoln, and children Luke and Rhett, Courtney and Jacob Von Seggern of Wisner; sister Shirley and Hal Asmussen of Omaha, brother Larry and Joyce Raabe of Glenwood, Iowa, sister Eileen and Jerry Baker of Omaha, brother David and Kay Raabe of Wisner, brother-in-law Allen and Susie Kurth of Bellevue; mother-in-law Marianne Von Seggern of Wisner; brothers-in-law-Randy Von Seggern of Wisner, Kevin Von Seggern of Wisner, sister-in-law Lisa and Doug Pelan of Lincoln, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents Vern and Elaine Raabe, sister Jeanette in infancy, sister Sharon and niece Emily Kurth, father-in-law-Gene Von Seggern and brother-in-law-David Von Seggern.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is in charge of arrangements.