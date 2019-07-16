Elizabeth Scholl

PIERCE — Services for Elizabeth A. Scholl, 89, Wayne, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.
She died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Countryview Care Center in Wayne.
MASKELL — Memorial services for Darlene I. Gowery, 90, Wynot, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Faith Lutheran Church in Maskell. The Rev. Chad Beckius will officiate. Private burial will be in the Wynot Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Willis D. Reeves, 85, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Home for Funerals Chapel at 708 Georgia Ave. in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Inez Baker, 96, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield.
MADISON — Services for Irene C. Reigle, 93, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 22, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Lynn A. Choat, 80, St. Edward, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Brian Ketelsen will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for August G. Volk, 76, Plainview, will be 5-9 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Kelly’s Country Club west of Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the U.S. Army Honors Guard at 5:30 p.m. at Kelly’s Country Club.
WISNER — Services for MaryAnn Jindra, 79, Pilger, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Columnist and motivational speaker Joan Rossiter Burney, 90, Hartington, died on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Country House in Lincoln.
