Elizabeth Scholl

PIERCE — Services for Elizabeth A. Scholl, 89, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will begin two hours prior to the service at the church on Friday.
She died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Country View Care Center in Wayne.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1930-2019
Elizabeth Ann Scholl was born March 5, 1930, in rural Pierce, the daughter of George and Louise Martha Anna (Korth) Beck Sr. She attended rural schools in Cedar and Pierce counties.
On Feb. 24, 1962, at St. John’s Catholic Church south of Ewing, she married Floyd Scholl. The couple lived in Missouri a couple of years. He worked as a farmhand for area farmers. For 15 years, Floyd worked as a mechanic in Pierce at Kolterman Farm Equipment. Floyd retired in 2003, and the couple moved to Wayne in 2005.
The couple were married 51 years. Elizabeth was a housewife at home. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, word searches, gardening and taking care of the farm animals.
Survivors include a son, Dominic Scholl of Wayne; and two grandsons, Andy Scholl of Wayne and Michael Reyes of Norfolk.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Louise; a daughter, Lisa Scholl; and her spouse, Floyd.
