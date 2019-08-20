Elden Ohlmann

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Elden C. Ohlmann, 81, Norfolk, will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, Aug. 23, at Home for Funerals on Norfolk Avenue. Military rites will take place at noon and be presented by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.
1938-2019
Elden passed away peacefully on Aug. 8, 2019, at Premier Estates Pierce’s temporary location in Norfolk.
Elden was born on Feb. 4, 1938, to Herman and Elsie Ohlmann. As a young man, he served in the U.S. Navy for five years.
He married Sharon Bedel, and together they had three daughters, Lisa Schmitz (spouse John), Brenda Hopkins (spouse Jessie) and Karen Ohlmann. Elden is survived by four grandchildren: Katie Schmitz, Rachel Schmitz, Eric Hopkins and Jennifer Hopkins.
Elden was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Douglas Ohlman; and his spouse, Sharon.
In life, Elden was a loving father and grandfather, and he will be deeply missed.
