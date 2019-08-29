You are the owner of this article.
Elaine Wakeley

WAUSA — Memorial services for Elaine Wakeley, 90, Wausa, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

Visitation will be an hour prior to services at the church.

She died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Regency Square Care Center in South Sioux City.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.

