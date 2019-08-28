WAUSA — Services for Elaine Wakeley, 90, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Regency Square Care Center in South Sioux City.
WAYNE — Services for Ivy Junck, 97, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.
HARTINGTON — Services for Barbara Houlsworth, 64, South Sioux City, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.
MADISON — Services for Elaine L. Studts, 101, Norfolk, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Graveside services for Darlene A. Hall, 89, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Ainsworth Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Randall F.H. Carlson, 74, Wakefield, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at an Omaha Hospital.
NORFOLK — Services for Darlene Haschke, 76, Norfolk, formerly of Humphrey, will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Divots Ballroom in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Abigail M. Borgmann, one-month-old daughter of Ben and Michelle Borgmann of Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Revs. Jeremy Hans, Jeff Lorig and Vincent Sunguti will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.A
NORFOLK — Services for Forrest M. Martinson, 59, Newman Grove, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
