Elaine Studts

MADISON — Private graveside services for Elaine L. Studts, 101, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of arrangements.
She died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
1918-2019
Elaine Lois was born Aug. 12, 1918, to her parents, William and Esther (Wegner) Schmitt on the family farm west of Madison. She graduated from Madison High School.
Elaine married John E. Studts on Aug. 28, 1938, in Madison.
She is survived by her sons, David (Patricia) Studts of Ralston and Paul (Peggy) Studts of Norfolk; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, spouse and four siblings.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.