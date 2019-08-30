Edward Cole

NORFOLK — Services for Edward H. “Ed” Cole, 78, Norfolk, will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Dave Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Home for Funerals Chapel on Georgia Avenue.
He died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
1941-2019
Ed was born March 4, 1941, in Norfolk to his parents, James William Walter and Lottie Violet (Gilman) Cole. He attended school in Norfolk.
On March 19, 1963, Ed married Patricia Agnes Penning. The couple was blessed with five children. Patricia passed away on Nov. 6, 1983.
Ed worked in the construction business all of his life. He lived in Omaha for several years before moving to Norfolk in 2017.
In his younger years, Ed enjoyed hunting and fishing. He liked to garden and play keno. Ed loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Rodney Cole and Tamara of Braselton, Ga., Kelli Rardon and Dave of Norfolk, Patti Engel and Scott of Sturgis, S.D., Edward H. Cole Jr. and Lisa of Jacksonville, Fla., Audrey Knittle and Curtis of Superior, Colo.; and also from Ed’s second marriage, Michael Cole and Julie of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters Arlene Barritt of Norfolk and Karen Wiese of Tilden; and several nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Patricia; in-laws Anna and Edward Penning; brothers Bill, Jim, Chuck, Delmer and Roger; sisters Genevieve, Charlotte, Violet and Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.