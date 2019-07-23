Edna Nansel

ARNOLD — Graveside services for Edna A. Nansel, 103, Norfolk, were conducted at the Arnold Cemetery.
She died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
1916-2019
Edna was born May 28, 1916, in Arnold to her parents, John and Emma (Olofson) Olson.
She is survived by her granddaughters, Kendra Henry of Norfolk, Joni Thomas of White Deer, Texas, and Karma Schultz of Norfolk; six great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Wayne Conley.
Edna was preceded in death by her spouse, Archie; a daughter, Kay Conley; and five siblings.
