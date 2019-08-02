Edna Herbolsheimer

NORFOLK — Services for Edna L. Herbolsheimer, 103, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and continue until the time of the service.
She died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Premier Estates of Pierce in Norfolk.
1916-2016
Edna Lena (Ruschmann) Herbolsheimer was born on April 2, 1916, to Max and Emma (Reese) Ruschmann in Benson. She was received in the Kingdom of Grace as a child of God through the sacrament of holy baptism on Oct. 16, 1916, at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Winside by the Rev. Roudolph Moekring. She was confirmed by the Rev. Beckeman at Bethany Lutheran Church at Elkhorn. She attended School District 58 in Douglas County.
She was united in marriage on Nov. 26, 1939, to Elmer Herbolsheimer at Zion Lutheran Church in Hoskins. This union was blessed with a son, Kenneth. The family farmed in Pierce and Wayne counties until moving to Pierce in 1969. She had been at Premier Estates for one and a half years.
She was active in making World Relief quilts, delivered Meals on Wheels in Pierce and did domestic work in Pierce.
She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles, playing cards, gardening and making quilts. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce.
She is survived by three grandchildren, Brent Herbolsheimer of Amarillo, Texas, Kerri Herbolsheimer of Las Vegas and Brandon (Jenn) Herbolsheimer of Las Vegas; seven great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Lavern Lehnert of Bloomfield; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Elmer; her son, Kenneth; her great-granddaughter, Piersen Lippon; four brothers; and three sisters.
Music will be provided by organist Jean Zautke. Casketbearers will be Ron Kruse, Marvin Blacketer, Willard Kleensang, Troy Zierke and Rick Maas.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.