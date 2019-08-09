Dwane Hintz

STANTON — Services for Dwane M. Hintz, 81, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the VFW Post 3602 of Stanton, U.S. Army Honors Guard and the Nebraska American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Sunday also at the church.
He died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1937-2019
Dwane, son of Marvin and Lydia (Thompson) Hintz, was born on Dec. 11, 1937, on a farm between Center and Bloomfield. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. He attended Cottonwood School in Knox County and graduated from Center High School in May of 1956.
He entered the U.S. Army on Feb. 20, 1957, and spent 15 months in Korea. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 10, 1958, from Fort Riley, Kan. He received the Army Good Conduct Medal and the Korea Defense Service Medal.
On Nov. 9, 1958, Dwane marred Phyllis Klutman at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. They were blessed with three children. Dwane and Phyllis celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 9, 2018. Dwane worked for Newt Lingenfelter and Louis Willers feeding cattle. He started farming in 1969 at Hartington. He also farmed south of Stanton beginning in 1979. He hauled propane for Stanton Co-op part time and worked for Nebraska Land Express. In 1992, he began hauling mail as a contract driver. Dwane worked for Zelda Trucking and Fisher Mail & Express. He retired on June 25, 2012, due to health problems.
He continued his membership in the Cornhusker Two-Cylinder Club and the Stanton VFW Post 3602 until his death. He loved his John Deere green.
Dwane is survived by his spouse, Phyllis of Stanton; their three children, Darla Hintz (Gary Whitman) of Norfolk, David Hintz of Omaha and Donna (Clay) Wright of Norfolk; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild expected early next year; brothers Dennis (JoAnn) Hintz of Norfolk and John (Mary) Hintz of Lincoln; also numerous nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Lydia; his grandson, Joseph Allan; a granddaughter, Desiree Marie; and a great-granddaughter, Marley Jean.
