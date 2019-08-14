WAUSA — Services for Dwain Doerr, 54, of Creighton will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in church cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
He died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Plainview Manor in Plainview.
1964-2019
Dwain M. Doerr, son of Martin and Phyllis (Jensen) Doerr, was born Dec. 21, 1964, at Creighton. He graduated from Creighton High School in 1984. Dwain lived east of Creighton for most of his life. He enjoyed working on the farm with his parents and brother Leroy.
Dwain spent the past seven years at a NorthStar group home in Bloomfield. He ran Dwain’s Party Line while he was living there and attended ERTH Class in Yankton. He also loved going for rides in the country.
He was a member of Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. While residing in Bloomfield, Dwain attended First Trinity Lutheran Church.
Dwain is survived by his mother, Phyllis Doerr of Creighton; sister Linda Demerath of Plainview; brother Leroy Doerr of Creighton; nephew and niece, Brent Demerath and Marie Demerath, both of Plainview; and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Martin; grandparents George H. and Hattie Doerr and George and Lena Jensen; and brother-in-law Richard Demerath.