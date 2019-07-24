GRAND ISLAND — Services for Dorothy Ann Pape, 90, Grand Island, were Wednesday , July 24at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home in Grand Island. The Rev. Sid Bruggeman officiated and burial was in Westlawn Memorial Cemetery.
She died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society-Grand Island Village.
1928-2019
Dorothy Ann (Carkoski) Pape was born Aug. 7, 1928, to Michael and Anna (Badura) Carkoski at Ord. She was baptized into the Catholic faith on Aug. 12, 1928, at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. First holy communion was received at Sacred Heart Church in Arcadia in 1936. She received confirmation at St Josaphat Catholic Church in Loup City in 1938.
She was united in marriage to Robert B. Pape on Nov. 6, 1976, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island.
She began her employment as a teacher in the rural schools in the Loup City and Arcadia area. In 1962, she became a histologic technician and began working for Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings. In 1968, she received a degree in cytotechnology and continued working at Mary Lanning Hospital until her retirement.
Dorothy Ann’s Catholic faith was very important to her. She taught religious education for 34 years, all of those years preparing second grade children for first holy communion.
Both Dorothy Ann and Robert were Eucharistic ministers together for St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She also did volunteer work for St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island.
She enjoyed oil painting, gardening, canning and embroidery.
She is survived by her spouse, Robert B. Pape; nephews John (Angela) Cochnar, Joe (Cathy) Cochnar, David Carkoski, Philip (Melissa) Carkoski, Gerald (Sue) Carkoski; nieces Kathy Cochnar, Connie Cochnar, Ann (Alan) Kahle, Cindy (John) Taylor, Rose (Bill) Stobbe, Virginia (Troy) Hobbs, Linda (Tim) Pawloski; 13 great-nieces; 12 great-nephews; seven great-great-nieces; and 10 great-great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jerome Carkoski; a sister-in-law, Mary Carkoski; a sister, Anna Mae Cochnar; a brother-in-law, James F. Cochnar; father-in-law Juel Pape; mother-in-law Helen Pape; nephews James M. Cochnar and Jerome J. Cochnar; and a niece, Theresa E. Carkoski.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.livson.com.