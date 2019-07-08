Doris Hilgert

NORFOLK — Services for Doris L. Hilgert, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Frank Brink will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Home for Funerals on Norfolk Avenue.
She died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Tabitha Health Care Center in Lincoln.
A memorial has been established to Christ Lutheran Church endowment fund.
1929-2019
Recently, Doris celebrated her 90th birthday surrounded by family and friends.
She was born June 26, 1929, in Abilene, Texas, to Herman F. Krueger and Trinny E. (Smith) Krueger. As a small child, she moved from Texas to Norfolk. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church. She graduated from Norfolk High School in 1947.
She married Myron Hilgert on June 18, 1950. They made their home in Norfolk except for a short time in Augusta, Ga., when he was called back into the service during the Korean War. She was employed at the National Bank of Norfolk, which is now Wells Fargo Bank.
She served as the operations officer at the Sunset Plaza office. She had been employed at the bank in a part-time or full-time capacity until 1984 when she retired.
She was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church, serving on numerous guilds and committees within the church. She also worked on the election board for many years and participated in other civic organizations. She was active in PTA, serving at the local, district and state level. She served as a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader.
Doris enjoyed being outside, planting flowers and feeding the birds. She was an avid Husker football fan and collected Husker memorabilia. She loved the holidays and delivered trays of Christmas cookies to all her friends. She loved spending time with family and enjoyed watching her great-grandbabies grow and play.
She is survived by three children and their families: Dan (Cathy) Hilgert of Stonewall, Okla., DeAne (Robert) Crothers of Lewiston, Idaho, and Julie (Scott) Frederick of Lincoln; her grandchildren, Maren, Jay and Tara Hilgert, Jeremy (Rachel), Josh, Jameson (Meredith) Hahn, Kayleigh (Nick) Wolf and Kara (Skyler) Manville; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Donna (Richard) Gall of Edgerton, Kan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved spouse, Myron.
