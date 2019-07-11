You are the owner of this article.
Dorian Widhelm

Dorian Widhelm

NORFOLK — Services for Dorian D. “Woody” Widhelm, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Home for Funerals on Norfolk Avenue.

He died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Norfolk Veterans Home.

1931-2019

Dorian was born March 21, 1931, to Edward and Adeline (Bruckner) Widhalm at Humphrey. He grew up on the family farm near Humphrey.

On Sept. 19, 1950, Dorian joined the U.S. Army. He was awarded the Purple Heart for shrapnel wounds received in Korea. He received his honorable discharge on Sept. 18, 1953.

Dorian married Barbara Durham on Sept. 21, 1953, in Martinsville, Ind. They made their home on the family farm near Pierce. Dorian farmed and was a mechanic for Dinkel Implement for many years. In 1979, he retired from farming, and they moved to Norfolk. Dorian retired from Dinkel’s in 1985 due to a disability.

He loved to fish and travel.

Dorian is survived by his children, Duane (Debra) Widhelm of Puyallup, Wash., Paul (Julie) Widhalm of Norfolk, Ramona (Ray) Haffner of Indiana, Lola (Todd) Skovly of Scottland, S.D., and Pamela (Keith) Polenske of Randolph; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Don and Doris Widhalm of Florida; his sisters, Corrine Buhman of Norfolk, Shelia and Jay McKenna of California and Caroline and Floyd Connot of California.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

Dorian Widhelm

NORFOLK — Services for Dorian D. Widhelm, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

