ALBION — Services for Donna Riedel, 60, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the United Methodist Church in Albion. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.
She died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at her home in Newman Grove.
1959-2019
Donna June Riedel, known to many as “Bunny,” was born on April 23, 1959, at the hospital in Plainview. She was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Albion. In 1978, Donna graduated from Albion High School and recently got the opportunity to go tanking for her 40th alumni reunion. The little things are what mattered to her.
Donna enjoyed cooking, canning, Tuesday night bingo, family holidays and bringing others happiness.
Donna was a proud mother of six and loved her friends and family dearly. She loved life and was full of surprises. Always up for an adventure and taking road trips, she was real, random and rare.
For 26 years, Donna worked at the Hombre Lounge in Newman Grove and at the high school for five of those years. The last 11 years, Donna worked at Casey’s General Store in Albion, making all of her special pizzas. If you went away hungry, it was your own fault. She always said, “If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life”.
Donna’s work was very important to her, and she always had a smile on her face, going out of her way to make each customer feel special. She had a love for her family and spending time with them. She was a proud supporter of the Fire & Iron MC Station 102 in Newman Grove.
Donna is survived by her six children: Travis Wayne Engelbart (Aryan) of Orchard, Sun Sari Marie Emily Engelbart (Clint) of O’Neill, Theodore “Teddy” Herman Engelbart (Katie) of Colorado Springs, Colo., April June Engelbart (Nicholas) of Norfolk, Johnny Lee Engelbart (Brittany) of O’Neill and Michael Jay Riedel of Randolph; her grandchildren: Joseph, Austin, Carter, Olivia, Huny, Kinley, and coming soon, Kane; her stepmother, Nancy Collins of Grand Island; her siblings, Bob (Jeanne) Collins of Norfolk, Cheryl Kerkman of Dodge, Dale (Berta) Collins of Norfolk, Jim Collins of Ault, Colo., Joan (Rod) Rieck of Spalding, Sally (Jim) Scarlett of Orchard, Jerald (Rhonda) Collins of Norfolk, Lyla (Chad) Pieper of Dodge, Jeff (Beth) Collins of Windsor, Colo.; dear friend, Pat; as well as many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin “Dick” and Rosann (Reichert) Collins; both previous spouses, Theodore Engelbart and Clayton Riedel; her brother, Donald “Donny;” and her infant twins.
The family requests that those who attend to please wear blue jeans.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.