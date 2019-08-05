You are the owner of this article.
Donna Riedel

ALBION — Services for Donna Riedel, 60, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the United Methodist Church in Albion. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

She died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at her home in Newman Grove.

Alma Temme

WAYNE — Services for Alma E. Temme, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Michael Buchhorn will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Lyle Mitteis

CLEARWATER — Services for Lyle F. Mitteis, 99, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Clearwater. The Revs. James Kramper and John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by Clearwater America…

Carol Rempfer

WAYNE — Services for Carol Rempfer, 82, Winside will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Ellen Heermann

NELIGH —  Memorial services for Ellen Heermann, 78, Neligh, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Neligh. The Rev. Rebecca Z. McNeil will officiate.

Charles Brandt

CREIGHTON —  Services for Charles M. Brandt, 80, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Millerboro Cemetery in rural Creighton.

Nancy Anderson

LINCOLN — Memorial services for Nancy A. (Heckert) Anderson, 69, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Roper and Sons Chapel in Lincoln.

Alma Temme

NORFOLK — Services for Alma Temme, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Homestead Assisted Living of Norfolk.

Arthur Breitbarth

WEST POINT — Services for Arthur “Art” Breitbarth, 93, Fremont, formerly of West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

