Doneta Simonton

BROKEN BOW — Services for Doneta D. Simonton, 86, Broken Bow, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow. The Rev. Matt Fowler will officiate. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at the Purdum Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
She died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
1932-2019
Doneta was born Oct. 14, 1932, in Purdum, to Gale and Marie (McCullough) Keys. She married Paul E. Simonton Sept. 10, 1950. They spent most of their married life in the Broken Bow area. Paul died in August 2007.
Survivors of her immediate family include a son, Paul “Gene” and spouse Kim of Tryon, his children, Valerie Standeven of Lincoln, Amanda Marshall of Mullen, Jason of Grand Island; a daughter, Cathy and spouse Earl Joy of Norfolk, their children, Sharidie Sally of Omaha, Austin of Kearney; and a son, Gary and spouse Dori of Granbury, Texas, their children, Trisha Donegan of Granbury, Shelly Hanson of Orlando, Fla., Lyndsey Myers of Tolar, Texas, Courtney Simonton of Austin, Texas; a brother, Dewey Keys, and spouse Mary of Hershey; a sister-in-law, Betty Nelson and spouse Swede of Lexington; as well as 16 great-grandchildren.