Donald Dredge

NELIGH — Graveside services for Donald L. Dredge, 86, of Neligh will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Military rites will be conducted by Neligh American Legion Post 172 VFW 5287.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh.
He died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Waverly Care Center.
1933-2019
Donald Lee Dredge was born June 18, 1933, to Harry and Muriel (Woods) Dredge at Osmond. He attended school in Neligh.
On Oct. 1, 1953, he enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged on Sept. 30, 1955, from Fort George G. Meade at Maryland. He was a farmer for most of his life. He enjoyed farming, horses and cattle.
He is survived by children Georgia and Richard Tournear of Quincy, Ill., Kenneth Dredge and Karen Walker of Lincoln, Donna and Robert Stunkle of Hooper, David and Alma Dredge of Phoenix, Ariz., Robert and Joelene of Fremont, Steven Dredge of Houston, Texas, Michael and Jamie Dredge of Lincoln, Amy and Mark Van Hoose of Hannibal, Mo., and Jeremy Dredge of Canton, Mo.; 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and brother Lyle Dredge of Neligh.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Ruby and spouse Harlan Mauer; and sister-in-law Nadene Dredge.
