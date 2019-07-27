Donald Dawson

You are the owner of this article.
ALBION — Services for Donald R. Dawson, 81, of Albion will be at 10 a.m., Monday, July 29, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion with Chaplain Gordon Braun officiating. Burial will be at Bonanza Akron Cemetery in rural Albion. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.

He died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

1937-2019

Donald Richard Dawson, son of Melvin and Marie (Goerl) Dawson, was born on Sept. 12, 1937 in Persia, Iowa. He attended school in Persia and Red Oak, Iowa, until his family moved to Nebraska when he was in the eighth grade. He then farmed with his family.

On Aug. 24, 1956, Don was united in marriage to Betty Brandt in Central City. The couple remained on the family farm near Akron. Don enjoyed breaking horses and hunting, especially duck and coyote hunting. In his later years, Don really enjoyed following sprint car and stock car races.

Don is survived by his three sons: Melvin (LouAnn) of Albion, Merlin (Michelle) of Bellwood, and Darin of Albion; four grandchildren: Justin (Melissa) Dawson of Denver, Colorado; Erica Heying of South Sioux City, Brent (Annie) Dawson of Louisville, Kentucky; and Jenny Dawson of Battle Creek; three great-grandchildren: Jax, Tyler, and Eli; brother Jerry (Alice) of Hyannis, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty, and brother Robert (Joan) Dawson.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

