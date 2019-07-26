Donald Anding

ALBION — Services for Donald L. Anding, 76, Albion, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Immanuel-Zion Lutheran Church South Branch in rural Albion. The Rev. Becky Beckmann and Kurt Kinney will officiate. Burial will be in South Branch Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 162, VFW Post 736 of Albion and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.
He died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his home near Albion.