COLUMBUS — Services for Dick Gaunt, 83, Columbus, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints in Columbus. Burial will be in the Friends Cemetery in rural Genoa with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and on Thursday an hour prior to services at the church.
He died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Mory’s Haven in Columbus.
1935-2019
Dick was born Sept. 11, 1935, in Jefferson, Iowa, to Tony and Sylvia (Carr) Gaunt. He grew up in Iowa and graduated from Atlantic High School in 1953.
On Oct. 7, 1953, Dick entered the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. He earned the Purple Heart before being honorably discharged on Nov. 21, 1955.
On Aug. 6, 1957, Dick was united in marriage to Della Brown, in Exira, Iowa. Dick worked for Singer Sewing Co. for many years, which brought them to Nebraska. In 1988, they moved to Columbus.
Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, fixing sewing machines and spending time with his family. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW
Dick is survived by his sons, Marvin (Joni) Gaunt of Norfolk, Dan Gaunt of Columbus, Richard (Rita) Gaunt of Genoa, James (Wendy) Gaunt of Monroe and Steve Gaunt of Wisner; 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Sylvia Gaunt; his spouse, Della Gaunt; a daughter, Linda Rae Clark; a sister, Maria Majerus; and a nephew, Ron Majerus.
The church is located at 4400 33rd St., in Columbus.
