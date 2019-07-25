Diane Frerichs

COLERIDGE — Services for Diane L. Frerichs, 74, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. She died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Elk Ridge Senior Living in Elkhorn.
In other news
LAUREL — Services for Ralph O. Milliken, 88, Laurel, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, at the Laurel United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Isaac Chua will officiate with burial in the Laurel Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Laurel VFW Post 4504.
COLERIDGE — Services for Diane L. Frerichs, 74, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. She died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Elk Ridge Senior Living in Elkhorn.
RANDOLPH — Services for Marlin “Marley” Wurdinger, 84, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 29, at St. Jane Frances de Chantel Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Randolph with military rites.
RANDOLPH — Services for Marlin “Marley” Wurdinger, 84, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 29, at St. Jane Frances de Chantel Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Randolph with military rites.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Delmar D. Shipley, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Victory Road Evangelical Free Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Marlene K. Bowling, 76, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.
LAUREL — Services for Ralph O. Milliken, 88, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his residence.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Sharon K. Fehrs, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Inurnment will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Peace Cemetery in rural Belgrade.
BUTTE — Services for Franklin K. “Ken” Reiser, 76, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Butte. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.