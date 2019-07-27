You are the owner of this article.
Diane Frerichs

Diane Frerichs

COLERIDGE — Services for Diane Lee Frerichs, 74, of Coleridge will be Tuesday, July 30, at 10:30 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge with the Rev. Russ Lambert officiating. Burial will be in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge. Visitation will be on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the church. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

She died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Elk Ridge Senior Living in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

The Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge is in charge of arrangements.

1944-2019

Diane was born on Aug. 18, 1944 in LeMars, Iowa to Louis Oliver and Thelma Irene (Hash) Martensen.

They moved to the Hartington area in 1946 where she attended school until they moved to the Coleridge area. She graduated from Coleridge High School in 1962. She attended Wayne State College in Wayne for a year. Diane married Gary C. Frerichs on Aug. 11, 1963 in Coleridge. To this union two sons were born, Bret and Barry. She worked at the Coleridge National Bank from 1963 to 1988. They farmed northeast of Coleridge until 1994 when they moved into Coleridge. Diane enjoyed doing farm work, stacking hay and milking cows on their dairy farm.

She received an associate degree in business administration from Northeast Technical Community College in 1994. She worked as a bookkeeper for Circle E Grain from 1995 to 2010. They recently moved to the Elk Ridge Senior Living Facility in Elkhorn.

Diane was a very active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, the ILCW Circle, taught Sunday school and belonged to the Nightingale Extension Club and the Coleridge American Legion Auxiliary Post 114. She liked to bowl and cook for large family dinners.

Diane is survived by her husband, Gary of Elkhorn; two sons, Bret and Ronda Frerichs of Omaha and Barry and Amy Frerichs of Bassett; three grandchildren, Jamie and Frank Kniefl of Yankton, South Dakota, Joseph and Kayla Frerichs and their children, Cohen and Callie of Omaha, and Brennan Frerichs of Bassett; two sisters, Ruth and Doug Preston of Randolph, and Lori and Brian Zigterman of Dallas, Texas, and a twin brother, Don and Joyce Martensen of Hinton, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter, Amber Frerichs, and a sister Linda Ternus.

Pallbearers will be Joseph Frerichs, Brennan Frerichs, Randy Papenhausen, Mark Preston, Dean Martensen, Darin Martensen and Frank Kniefl.

