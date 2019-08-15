Devon Thelen

You are the owner of this article.
STANTON — Services for Devon L. Thelen, 24, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at the church under the direction of Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.

He died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident near Stanton.

 1995-2019

Devon Lee Thelen was born Jan. 3, 1995, at Norfolk, the son of Brian Lee and Carol (Field) Thelen. He attended Stanton elementary school and graduated from Stanton High School in 2013.

He lived every day to help anyone he could. His sisters were everything to him. Devon enjoyed going down the river with his friends, parting out cars, repairing cars, demo cars and race car set up.

A member of Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton, he was employed at Tony’s Steakhouse near Stanton and, in Norfolk, he worked at HyVee East, City of Norfolk, Apache Manufacturing for three years and last year for Cross-Dillon/Pump and Tire.

Surviving Devon are his mother, Carol Thelen of Stanton; his three sisters, Megan, Paige and Alexandra Thelen, all of Stanton; paternal grandmother Imogene Thelen of Norfolk; maternal grandmother Twyla Field of Norfolk, and half-sister Denielle Sherry of Florida. His aunts and uncles include John and Kathy Field of Kempner, Texas, Andrea and Jason Genovesi of Salt Lake City, Utah, Erich and Lisa Field of Norfolk, Hiliary and Doug Hoffman of Norfolk, Donn Field of Norfolk, Larry Field of Scottsdale, Ariz., Nikki and Rich Heidmann of Albion, Jarod Field and Daniel Roberge of Washington, D.C., Wendi and Albert Lierman of Merna, Neil Thelen of Hoskins, Sherri and Doug Backhaus of McLean, Julie and Dan Drahota of Norfolk, Jeff Thelen of Stanton and Tricia Thelen of Pilger; and many cousins and friends.

Preceding him in death were his father, Brian Thelen on Nov. 14, 2001; paternal grandfather Paul Thelen and maternal grandfather Lester Field.

Music will be provided by organist Carol Whipple with the congregation singing “Amazing Grace,” “I Was There To Hear Your Borning Cry” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives.”

Pallbearers will be Michael Clemens, Randy Schaible, Jeb Dunklau, Kris Mann, Brian Peterson and John Rusk. Honorary pallbearers will be Ana Aranivar, Jorge Molina, Ismael Molina, Jolene Clemens, Karsyn Clemens, Kamryn Clemens, Bill Jensen, Charlene Schaible and John Field Jr.

Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.

