Dennis Burnison

Services for Dennis L. Burnison, 60, Aurora, Colo., formerly of Stanton, will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Chapel of Horan & McConaty in Aurora. The Rev. Jay Oertli will officiate.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Chapel of Horan & McConaty and will resume an hour prior to services on Saturday.
1959-2019
Dennis L. Burnison was born in Red Oak, Iowa, on June 13, 1959, and he passed away on Aug. 17, 2019, in Aurora.
His parents, Richard and Leta Burnison, are deceased.
