Delmar Shipley

NORFOLK — Services for Delmar D. Shipley, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Heritage of Bel-Air.
In other news
WAYNE — Services for Marlin “Marley” Wurdinger, 84, Randolph, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Sharon K. Fehrs, 78, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Wayne Country View Nursing Home in Wayne.
ARNOLD — Graveside services for Edna A. Nansel, 103, Norfolk, were conducted at the Arnold Cemetery.
CROFTON — Services for Christopher D.E. Johnson, 32, Crofton, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in the Bloomfield Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lonny R. Miller, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at LifePoint Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Glen Wapelhorst will officiate. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Delmar D. Shipley, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Heritage of Bel-Air.
CROFTON — Services for Christopher Johnson, 32, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. He died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident.
ATKINSON — Services for Darrell “Short” Rahder, 88, Atkinson, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Atkinson. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at Prospect View Cemetery.
COLERIDGE — Jennifer L. Launer, 66, Hartington, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge. No local services are being planned at this time. Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is assisting with the arrangements.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.