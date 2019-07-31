Delmar Shipley

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Delmar D. Shipley, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Victory Road Evangelical Free Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation with the family present will begin an hour prior to services.
He died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Heritage of Bel-Air.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1928-2019
Delmar Duane Shipley was born on a farm near McLean on March 22, 1928. He was the first of five children born to Nan (Lorenz) and Earl Shipley. His earthly life expired at the Heritage of Bel-Air on July 22, 2019.
Delmar graduated from Norfolk Senior High School with the class of 1947. During his high school years and after graduation, he worked at Shipley Service, located on the corner of First Street and Benjamin Avenue, with his father and two brothers.
On Aug. 14, 1949, he married Betty Scheurich. They had six children, Nancy, Douglas, David, Kathy, Peggy and Adele.
In 1955, he was sworn in as Trooper #49 with the Nebraska State Patrol. He trained in Scottsbluff for six months and then was transferred to Sidney, where he served until 1965.
He moved to Fort Collins, Colo., and married Eleanor Miller. They owned South College Furniture, and he was employed as a matrologist at Woodward Governor for 26 years.
After retirement, he enjoyed adventures on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and traveling in his motorhome throughout the United States and Canada.
In 2013, he returned to his hometown to spend his remaining years with his six children, Nancy Whisinnand, Doug Shipley, David Shipley, all of Norfolk, Kathy (Larry) Rohlff of Carroll, Peggy (Carl) Johnson of Wayne and Adele Gallop of Hoskins. He’s survived by his six children, 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; the mother of his children and Eleanor; his four siblings; his sons-in-law, Marc Whisinnand and John Gallop Jr.; a daughter-in-law, Tonda Shipley; and one grandchild.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.