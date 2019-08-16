Dellis Pittack

FOSTER — Services for Dellis M. Pittack, 78, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview.
He died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Plainview Manor.
1941-2019
Dellis was born to Marvin and Leota (Buss) Pittack on Feb. 10, 1941, in Pierce County. He attended grade school at District 22 and graduated from Plainview High School in 1959.
On June 4, 1961, he married Janice Buhrman at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. To this union, five daughters were born: Teresa, Brenda, Barb, Melissa and Annette.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster and held various elected officer positions.
Dellis was a farmer; he raised hogs, had a cow calf operation and raised corn, oats and hay. He enjoyed stock car races, rodeos, bull sales and auctions. He also enjoyed spending time with family.
He is survived by his spouse of 58 years, Janice; daughters Teresa (Wayne) Hansen of Pierce and Barb (Bill) Bonta of Plainview; a sister, Dorla (Jim) Brunke of Johnson City, Tenn.; grandchildren Kelsey (Steve) Peterson and Matthew Bonta of Plainview; stepgrandchildren Shelly Taylor of Randolph and Dallas (Chari) Hansen of Plainview; and five great-grandchildren, Megan and Jaiden Taylor of Randolph, Kaylee, Landon and Aiden Hansen of Plainview. He also is survived by aunts and uncle Sharolyn “Toots” and Mervin Johnson of Surprise, Ariz., Norma Pittack of Billings, Mont., and Leola Krehnke of Lincoln; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors, friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Leota Pittack; an infant brother; children Brenda, Melissa and Annette Pittack; and a stepgrandson-in-law, Jason Taylor.