You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Your news, Your way - Print, Online, Mobile

Dellis Pittack

Dellis Pittack

FOSTER — Services for Dellis M. Pittack, 78, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview.

He died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Plainview Manor.

1941-2019

Dellis was born to Marvin and Leota (Buss) Pittack on Feb. 10, 1941, in Pierce County. He attended grade school at District 22 and graduated from Plainview High School in 1959.

On June 4, 1961, he married Janice Buhrman at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. To this union, five daughters were born: Teresa, Brenda, Barb, Melissa and Annette.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster and held various elected officer positions.

Dellis was a farmer; he raised hogs, had a cow calf operation and raised corn, oats and hay. He enjoyed stock car races, rodeos, bull sales and auctions. He also enjoyed spending time with family.

He is survived by his spouse of 58 years, Janice; daughters Teresa (Wayne) Hansen of Pierce and Barb (Bill) Bonta of Plainview; a sister, Dorla (Jim) Brunke of Johnson City, Tenn.; grandchildren Kelsey (Steve) Peterson and Matthew Bonta of Plainview; stepgrandchildren Shelly Taylor of Randolph and Dallas (Chari) Hansen of Plainview; and five great-grandchildren, Megan and Jaiden Taylor of Randolph, Kaylee, Landon and Aiden Hansen of Plainview. He also is survived by aunts and uncle Sharolyn “Toots” and Mervin Johnson of Surprise, Ariz., Norma Pittack of Billings, Mont., and Leola Krehnke of Lincoln; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors, friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Leota Pittack; an infant brother; children Brenda, Melissa and Annette Pittack; and a stepgrandson-in-law, Jason Taylor.

Tags

In other news

Lloyd Pospisil

CREIGHTON — Private services for Lloyd Pospisil, 59, Creighton, were at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.

Ervin Tegeler

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Ervin E. Tegeler, 92, Battle Creek, are pending at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. He died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Ellen Von Seggern

WISNER — Services for Ellen Von Seggern, 61, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Frank Kerkemeyer will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Paul’s German Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wisner.

Elden Ohlmann

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Elden C. Ohlmann, 81, Norfolk, will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, Aug. 23, at Home for Funerals on Norfolk Avenue. Military rites, presented by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644, will be conducted at noon.

Irene Jeffrey

Irene Jeffrey

WEST POINT — Memorial services for Irene Jeffrey, 91, West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Deb Hammer will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Dellis Pittack

Dellis Pittack

FOSTER — Services for Dellis M. Pittack, 78, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Betty Schiltmeyer

Betty Schiltmeyer

TILDEN — Services for Betty J. Schiltmeyer, 89, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.

Allen James

Allen James

Allen H. James, 55, passed away July 31, 2019, at home with his spouse by his side after courageously battling the debilitating disease ALS.

Alice Breitkreutz

Alice Breitkreutz

WISNER — Services for Alice (Mrs. Richard) Breitkreutz, 95, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Frank Kerkemeyer will officiate with burial in the Wisner Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns

What You're Missing