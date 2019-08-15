PLAINVIEW — Services for Dellis Pittack of Plainview are pending at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview.
Pittack died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Plainview Manor.
STANTON — Services for Devon L. Thelen, 24, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Services for Iris L. Sturgis, 98, Norfolk, will be at Wall Cemetery in Denton, Mo., at a later date.
TILDEN — Services for Betty J. Schiltmeyer, 89, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden.
OAKDALE — Memorial services for Crystal Schmidt, 62, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate.
OSMOND — Services for Mildred M. (Wortman) Kruse, 84, of Osmond will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond.
WEST POINT — Memorial services for Irene Jeffrey, 91, West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Deb Hammer will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
WISNER — Services for Alice (Mrs. Richard) Breitkreutz, 95, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Frank Kerkemeyer will officiate with burial in the Wisner Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Devon Thelen, 24, of Stanton will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton.
