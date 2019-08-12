Deborah Ritze

WINSIDE — Private graveside memorial services for Deborah A. Ritze, 67, Winside, will be at the Theophilus Cemetery near Winside.
Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
She died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at her home.
WINSIDE — Private graveside memorial services for Deborah A. Ritze, 67, Winside, will be at the Theophilus Cemetery near Winside.
Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
She died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at her home.
NORFOLK — Services for Iris L. Sturgis, 98, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Elden Ohlmann, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Premier Estates of Pierce’s temporary location in Norfolk.
WINSIDE — Private graveside memorial services for Deborah A. Ritze, 67, Winside, will be at the Theophilus Cemetery near Winside.
HARTINGTON — Visitation for Danny Hinkel, 70, Hartington, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Pennisi, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Richard “Dick” Brown, 78, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne.
SPRINGVIEW — Services for Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Konkoleski, 43, of West Point, formerly of Ainsworth, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Keya Paha County High School gymnasium in Springview. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery near Springview.
NORFOLK — Services for Patricia “Pat” Pennisi, 72, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
COLUMBUS — Services for Judy Hughes, 63, of Columbus will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Connection Christian in Columbus.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.