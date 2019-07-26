NORFOLK — Services for Virgil D. “Dean” McConnell, 94, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Berle L. Higgins, 89, Newton, Kan., formerly of Pierce, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the United Church of Christ in Pierce. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
ALBION — Services for Donald R. Dawson, 81, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be at Bonanza Akron Cemetery rural Albion.
CHAMBERS — Services for Virginia Carr, 92, Chambers, formerly of Des Moines, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday July 27, at Bethany Presbyterian Church in rural Chambers. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 29, at the Des Moines Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines.
COLERIDGE — Services for Diane L. Frerichs, 74, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate. Burial will be in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.
Nancy Anne Westerman Rodekohr passed away Monday, July 23, 2019, at Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.
ALBION — Services for Donald L. Anding, 76, Albion, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Immanuel-Zion Lutheran Church South Branch in rural Albion. The Rev. Becky Beckmann and Kurt Kinney will officiate. Burial will be in South Branch Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by…
OMAHA — Services for Carol Jo Haiar, 83, Omaha, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Omaha. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
LINCOLN — A celebration of life for David A. Arthur, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Yankee Hill Country Club in Lincoln.
