David Arthur

LINCOLN — A celebration of life for David A. Arthur, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Yankee Hill Country Club in Lincoln.
1976-2019
He passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He had a long, courageous battle with cancer.
David Allen Arthur was born March 4, 1976, in Rapid City, S.D. His parents are Bob Arthur and Cathy Evans. Dave graduated from Hartington Public Schools in 1994 and graduated from University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in construction management in 2004. Dave had a long, successful career at Midwest Steel Works as a project manager.
Dave married the love of his life, Stacey Renee Bottolfsen, on June 9, 2001, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. They were blessed with three beautiful daughters, Mckenna, Sofia and Elliot.
Dave was a big fan of spending time with his spouse and daughters, family and friends, and his adored dog, Tek. He loved coaching and cheering on his daughters.
Dave’s favorite hobbies included golfing, the Boston Red Sox, the New England Patriots and gaming. Dave will always be remembered by his quick wit, sarcasm and a love of music.
Survivors include his spouse, Stacey, and daughters Mckenna, Sofia and Elliot of Lincoln; parents Bob and Maureen Arthur of Manchester, N.H., and Cathy and Randy Evans of Hartington; his brother, Eric and Geneva Arthur of North Carolina; his mother- and father-in-law, Ed and Helene Bottolfsen of Hartington; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Wendy and Brennon Eickhoff, Troy and Nicole Bottolfsen, and Todd Bottolfsen of Hartington, Nathan and Laurie Joslin and Trent and Shelby Bottolfsen of Omaha and Sandy Bottolfsen of Lincoln; his stepsiblings, Alicia Evans of Yankton and Andy and Treasure Evans of Fordyce; along with many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Dave was preceded in death by a brother, Joshua Robert Arthur; a niece, Brittany Kaye Joslin; and grandparents William Nickel and Merlin Evans.
Yankee Hill Country Club is located at 7600 San Mateo Lane in Lincoln.
In lieu of flowers, condolences and memorials to the family for future destination at www.aspenaftercare.com.