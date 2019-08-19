NORFOLK — Darrell Barrett, 81, Norfolk, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Norfolk Veterans Home. No services are planned.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1938-2019
Darrell Frank Barrett, son of Leanard Wilson and Mabel Eunice (Belknap) Barrett, was born Aug. 9, 1938, at Norfolk. He graduated from Creston High School in 1956.
Darrell served in the U.S. Army from October 1956 until October 1959.
He married Jeanette Phyllis Hamann on Oct. 6, 1962. They later divorced.
Darrell moved to Madison in 1966 and farmed until 1980. He was employed with Otto Knapp Transfer from 1980 until 2010.
Darrell is survived by his son, Jeffrey D. (Maureen) Barrett of Norfolk; a son-in-law, Tim Olson of Grand Island; four grandchildren, Kasie Heiden of Vermillion, S.D., Kelsie Buckley of Omaha, Allie Barrett and Carter Barrett of Norfolk; and a sister-in-law, Darlene Barrett of Madison.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kristine J. Olson; a sister, Fern Alene Oschsner; and a brother, Dale Barrett.