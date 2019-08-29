NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Darlene Haschke, 76, Norfolk, formerly of Humphrey, will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Divots Ballroom in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
She died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at her residence.
1943-2019
Mrs. Haschke was born in Lindsay on May 13, 1943, and entered heaven to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Aug. 25, 2019. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her home.
She was the daughter of Benedict and Irene (Parks) Pfeifer. Darlene attended Lindsay Holy Family School and graduated in 1961.
Darlene was united in marriage to the love of her life, Leon Joseph Haschke of Humphrey, on July 24, 1961. They made their home together on a farm east of Humphrey.
Darlene lived a full life as a devoted spouse, mother and grandmother to her family. She was an excellent homemaker and was always working on projects of flower gardening, sewing, leading 4-H music, cooking and decorating. She had a special ministry of befriending and then praying for many friends, as well as her own family. She enjoyed the gift of hospitality, welcoming family and friends into her home with great food, beautiful flowers and a warm smile.
“Grammie” Darlene will be dearly missed and will live forever in our hearts.
Survivors include daughters and spouses, Sandra and Paul Magnuson of Dallas, Texas, and Kimberly and Chet Bickley of Madison; her eight grandchildren and their spouses, Parker Bender of Kansas City, Mo., Paden and Kaylyn Bender of Fair Grove, Mo., John and Karolina Magnuson of Fair Grove, Katherine (Magnuson) and Jean Rene Clemenceau of Shaker Heights, Ohio, Hannah Bender and Casey Meier of Lincoln, Joseph and Emily Magnuson of Dallas, Texas, David and Katie Magnuson of Lincoln, Daniel Magnuson of Lincoln; a stepgrandson, Parker Bickley of Madison; four great-grandchildren, Joseph Reagan Magnuson of Dallas, Texas, Adaline Grace Magnuson of Fair Grove, Mo., Jean Rene Clemenceau of Shaker Heights, Ohio, and Jacqueline Frances Magnuson of Dallas, Texas; her sisters, Marcie Christensen of Lincoln, Jean (Leon) Weiland of Madison and Cindi (Steve) Backes of Lindsay; her brothers, Peter (Carol) Pfeifer of Lincoln, John (Lois) Pfeifer of Topeka, Kan., Ben (Donna) Pfeifer of Lindsay and Dean (Barb) Pfeifer of Madison; one sister-in-law, Deanna (Robert) Pfeifer of Phoenix, Ariz.; and one brother-in-law, Al (Debra) Brandl of Madison.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Benedict and Irene Pfeifer; her beloved spouse, Leon Joseph Haschke; her son, Brian Gerard Haschke; a sister, Debra Brandl; a brother, Robert Pfeifer; and a niece, Lisa Pfeifer.