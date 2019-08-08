Darlene Bygland

ALBION — Services for Darlene E. Bygland, 88, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church (South Branch) in rural Albion. The Revs. Becky Beckman and Terry Larson will officiate with burial in the South Branch Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.
1931-2019
She passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home in Albion.
Darlene Elizabeth Claus Bygland was born March 13, 1931, at rural Humphrey to John and Esabell (Johnson) Claus. She was baptized April 26, 1931, by the Rev. Wikman and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church (Green Garden) in rural Madison. She attended St. John’s Lutheran parochial school and Newman Grove High School, graduating in 1948.
After high school, she graduated from National Career School of Omaha in airline communications and later worked at Mutual of Omaha Insurance in Omaha.
On Nov. 6, 1949, Darlene was united in marriage to Iver G. Bygland at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Madison. The couple resided and farmed in the South Branch in rural Albion most of their married life. They lived in Mount Vernon, Wash., from 1957 to 1958.
Iver was injured in a farm accident in 1985, and Darlene lovingly took care of him through multiple surgeries. They continued to farm until their retirement in 1994, when they moved to Albion.
She and Iver enjoyed traveling, especially a trip to Israel in 1999 to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. They also traveled extensively with friends and family.
Most enjoyable times were spent with family, especially Friday night social gatherings. She was known for her love of baking, cooking and trying new recipes. Coffee was hot and food was passed around the table along with conversation and laughter.
Darlene was a member of Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church serving on many committees throughout the years. She was on the Good Samaritan Estates board. She belonged to History and Arts Club. She and Iver were part of a dinner and dance club for more than 55 years.
Survivors include her spouse of 70 years, Iver; a daughter, Sandy (Doug) Orender; her sons, Steve (Lynn) and Greg (Ginger), all of Albion, and Jim (Connie) of Edmond, Okla.; a brother, John (Vernell) Claus; a sister-in-law, Irene (Bygland) Gladem; grandchildren Erin (Paul) Nelson of Omaha, Kyle (Lauren) Bygland of Cary, N.C., Lauren Bygland of Oklahoma City, Brent (Ashley) Bygland of Albion, Craig (Jennifer) Bygland of Albion, Megan Bygland of Omaha, Justin (Sara) Gunden of Lake Oswego, Ore., Jordon Gunden of Pigeon, Mich., Allison Bygland of Tulsa, Okla.; great-grandchildren Ava, Adalynn and Ivy Nelson, Iver and Ivan Bygland and Henry Bygland and Max Bygland; and many nieces and nephews
Preceding her in death were her daughter, Susan Kay; a sister, Barbara (Jack) Badje; parents John and Esabell Claus; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Stephen (Edna) Bygland, Agnes (Pershing) Kettelson, Duane Gladem, Gladys (Doug) Freeman and Cora (Dale) Larson.
Memorials are suggested to the Immanuel-Zion Lutheran Church or to the family for later designation.
