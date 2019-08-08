You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Darlene Bygland

Darlene Bygland

ALBION — Services for Darlene E. Bygland, 88, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church (South Branch) in rural Albion. The Revs. Becky Beckman and Terry Larson will officiate with burial in the South Branch Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

 1931-2019

She passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home in Albion.

Darlene Elizabeth Claus Bygland was born March 13, 1931, at rural Humphrey to John and Esabell (Johnson) Claus. She was baptized April 26, 1931, by the Rev. Wikman and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church (Green Garden) in rural Madison. She attended St. John’s Lutheran parochial school and Newman Grove High School, graduating in 1948.

After high school, she graduated from National Career School of Omaha in airline communications and later worked at Mutual of Omaha Insurance in Omaha.

On Nov. 6, 1949, Darlene was united in marriage to Iver G. Bygland at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Madison. The couple resided and farmed in the South Branch in rural Albion most of their married life. They lived in Mount Vernon, Wash., from 1957 to 1958.

Iver was injured in a farm accident in 1985, and Darlene lovingly took care of him through multiple surgeries. They continued to farm until their retirement in 1994, when they moved to Albion.

She and Iver enjoyed traveling, especially a trip to Israel in 1999 to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. They also traveled extensively with friends and family.

Most enjoyable times were spent with family, especially Friday night social gatherings. She was known for her love of baking, cooking and trying new recipes. Coffee was hot and food was passed around the table along with conversation and laughter.

Darlene was a member of Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church serving on many committees throughout the years. She was on the Good Samaritan Estates board. She belonged to History and Arts Club. She and Iver were part of a dinner and dance club for more than 55 years.

Survivors include her spouse of 70 years, Iver; a daughter, Sandy (Doug) Orender; her sons, Steve (Lynn) and Greg (Ginger), all of Albion, and Jim (Connie) of Edmond, Okla.; a brother, John (Vernell) Claus; a sister-in-law, Irene (Bygland) Gladem; grandchildren Erin (Paul) Nelson of Omaha, Kyle (Lauren) Bygland of Cary, N.C., Lauren Bygland of Oklahoma City, Brent (Ashley) Bygland of Albion, Craig (Jennifer) Bygland of Albion, Megan Bygland of Omaha, Justin (Sara) Gunden of Lake Oswego, Ore., Jordon Gunden of Pigeon, Mich., Allison Bygland of Tulsa, Okla.; great-grandchildren Ava, Adalynn and Ivy Nelson, Iver and Ivan Bygland and Henry Bygland and Max Bygland; and many nieces and nephews

Preceding her in death were her daughter, Susan Kay; a sister, Barbara (Jack) Badje; parents John and Esabell Claus; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Stephen (Edna) Bygland, Agnes (Pershing) Kettelson, Duane Gladem, Gladys (Doug) Freeman and Cora (Dale) Larson.

Memorials are suggested to the Immanuel-Zion Lutheran Church or to the family for later designation.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Vonda Kraft

NELIGH — Services for Vonda Kraft, 80, Verdigre, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Neligh. The Rev. Dr. Rebecca Z. McNeil will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Dwane Hintz

NORFOLK — Services for Dwane M. Hintz, 81, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate.

Richard Kester

Richard Kester

NORFOLK — Services for Richard G. Kester, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, A…

Francis Dirkschneider

Francis Dirkschneider

DODGE — Services for Francis Dirkschneider, 88, Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The Rev. Rod Kneifl will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.

Darlene Bygland

Darlene Bygland

ALBION — Services for Darlene E. Bygland, 88, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church (South Branch) in rural Albion. The Revs. Becky Beckman and Terry Larson will officiate with burial in the South Branch Cemetery.

Richard Brown

WAYNE — Services for Richard “Dick” Brown, 78, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk.

Jean Albers

WEST POINT — Services for Jean Albers, 84, West Point, will be on at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Grace Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Priscilla Hukki will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Beverly Galloway

O’NEILL — Services for Beverly Galloway, 70, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be a 3 p.m. Mountain Time (4 p.m. Central Time) at the Cody Cemetery in Cody.

Adeline Dohnal

INMAN — Private graveside services for Adeline Dohnal, 92, Inman, will be at a later date in the Inman Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns