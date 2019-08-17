NELIGH — Services for Cloyd Kilpatrick Jr., 91, Neligh, are pending here at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home. He died on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at his home.
NORFOLK — Services for Audrey F. Campanile 96, of Norfolk, formerly of Neligh, will be held at a later date.
CLARKSON — Services for Robert Hajek, 75, Clarkson, will be on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. at SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church here with the Rev. Rodney Kneifl officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue on Tuesday f…
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Ervin E. Tegeler, 92, of Battle Creek will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at St. John Lutheran Church here. Burial will be in the parish cemetery, Battle Creek. Military rites will be by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Post 75. Visitation will…
NEWPORT — Graveside services for Wanda A. Lingenfelter, 91, Bassett, formerly of Long Pine, will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m. at the Willowdale Cemetery northwest of Newport.
LINCOLN — Services for Pamela (Rischmueller) Duncan, 72, formerly of Coleridge, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at First Plymouth Congregational Church in Lincoln.
WISNER — Services for Ellen Von Seggern, 61, Wisner, will be on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church here with the Rev. Pastor Frank Kerkemeyer officiating. Burial will be in the St. Paul’s German Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, rural Wisner. Visitation will be on Monday …
CREIGHTON — Private services for Lloyd Pospisil, 59, Creighton, were at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Ervin E. Tegeler, 92, Battle Creek, are pending at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. He died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.