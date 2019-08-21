NELIGH — A celebration of life for Cloyd Kilpatrick Jr., 91, Neligh, will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Neligh Senior Center in Neligh with a slide show and time of sharing at 3 p.m.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at his home.
1928-2019
Cloyd Kilpatrick Jr. was born March 5, 1928, to Cloyd and Hope (Waddington) Kilpatrick at their family farm south of Brunswick. He rode his horse or bike to a one-room country school just north of the farm and later graduated from Neligh High School.
He courted bride-to-be, JoAnn Ruth Reuss, in his Aeronca (tail number NC-3884E) two-seater airplane. They were united in marriage on March 24, 1950, in Lincoln. They moved into a small trailer house next to Cloyd’s folks and continued to work the family farm until his death. Cloyd’s passions and hobbies focused on the outdoors, where he liked to hunt and fish. He also loved to reload shells for his many friends. However, his favorite passion was flying.
At 20 years of age, he sold a pickup load of hogs for $1,500 and purchased his little yellow fabric-wrapped two-seater plane. The next year, at age 21, he helped the military and local government during the terrible winter of 1948-49. He flew groceries, medical supplies, coal and other necessities to many stranded people. In addition, he flew people in medical need to the hospitals. He had many adventures, but this was his favorite.
In addition to being a successful farmer, Cloyd was known for his teasing, joking and sense of humor. That, coupled with his contagious smile and a sparkle in his eye, resulted in a long list of genuine friends. Those friendships helped fulfill and enrich Cloyd’s life. The family thanks you.
Cloyd is survived by his spouse, JoAnn Kilpatrick; two sons, Jim Kilpatrick of Brunswick and Steve Kilpatrick of Jackson, Wyo.; a sister, Elaine (Wayne) Olmsted of Valentine; his grandchildren, Jennifer (Nick) Scribner of Lander, Wyo., Stephanie (Brian) Oland of Lander and Josh (Kelli) Kilpatrick of Etna, Wyo.; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.